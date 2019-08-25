Resources
Jacqueline Marie Purcell


1926 - 2019
- - Jacqueline Marie Purcell passed on Monday, July 29th,2019. She was 93 years old.

Jackie, as she was known by friends and family, was born on 6/02/1926 in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.

She was married to the love of her life, Edward L. Purcell, for 68 years. Jackie enjoyed sharing the story of their courtship and how on their first date, he proposed.

Jackie was active in, and held, many elected posts in Garden clubs, in and around the Willamette Valley area. Clubs included, Grow and Show Garden Club, Arrangers Guild, and Willamette Valley Christmas Assoc. where she received many awards for both her flowers and flower arrangements.

She was an owner/operator of the family business, Purcell's Dahlia Gardens, known around the world and she received many awards, including the Oregon State Fair Floral Display.

She was a member of South Salem Church of Christ.

Jacqueline had a nurturing spirit that was demonstrated by the way she took care of her family, including being a foster mom to over 140 boys. She received a letter of appreciation from the Department of Defense thanking her for her contribution to the nation's defense. The nature of the letter was recognizing her for the fact that she had so many of her foster kids serving, not only in the US Navy, but also, the Army and Marines as well, who had all listed her as "mom".

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Purcell and son, Claude Purcell. She is survived by 3 sons, Steve and Evelyn Purcell, Randy and Dana Purcell, Tim Purcell. Grandchildren, Andrew and Alina Purcell, Ryan Purcell, Sean and Dominique Purcell, Amanda Purcell, Tara Purcell, Tasha Purcell. Great grandchildren Silas, Aiden, Alec and Riley.

Service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, August 20th, at 1:00pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019
