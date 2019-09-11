Services
Jacqueline Muriel Wilson Converse Obituary
Jacqueline Muriel Wilson Converse

Salem - Jacqueline Muriel Wilson Converse, devoted wife and mother of 4 children, passed peacefully August 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Jacqueline was born in Muscatine, Iowa to Arthur Dalton Wilson & Muriel (Smith) Wilson, as the second youngest of 11 children. The family soon moved to Salem, Oregon. Jackie then went to Bush school where she met her future husband in the third grade. She graduated from Bush school in 1947, and married Naval sailor Donald Wayne Converse on April 16, 1949.

They moved to Orange County, CA in near a few of her brothers.

She loved life in Southern California in the 1950's & '60's.

Jacqueline also enjoyed travelling. She moved her family to Guam, USA in 1969 and from there travelled much of Asia, including Thailand, and Hong Kong. She moved to the Philippines in 1981 with her husband and youngest child and from there travelled to Korea and Japan. An expert homemaker and avid baker, she also enjoyed learning gemology and fiber arts. She was a faithful Christian and loved Gospel music.

Jacqueline is preceded in death by her first born, baby Raymond Dalton Converse in 1950, and most of her siblings. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Don Converse, and her sister Marjory Wilson Kleen. Jackie is survived also by her sons, Delbert Wayne Converse & Timothy Paul Converse, her daughter Donnette (Dee) Converse Brown, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is laid to rest with family at City View Cemetery. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 11, 2019
