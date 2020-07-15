Jacqueline Rainey



Salem - Born February 26 1930 to Federick Hunnington Brown and Elsie H Hoffman, Jacqueline Eve Brown was raised in in Burlingame California. Jacqueline {better known as Jackie} was raised by two very talented artists. Her father was an accountant by trade despite being granted a scholarship to the San Francisco Art institute. Jackie took after her mother who was an accomplished china painter, designed and painted exquisite tea sets, porcelain eggs and figurines. Jacqueline lost her mother when she was just five years old. Her grandmother came to live with her and her father until he remarried a few years later to Gertrude Giffin.



Jackie graduated from Burlingame High School 1948 and was married that year to Frank Cobb Rainey that year on June, 24. The couple lived in Belmont and raised four children Yvonne, Phillip, Diana and Mark. She was a den mother, girl scout camp counselor and (as she used to say) chief bottle washer and taxi cab driver. You name it and she did it. In her spare time after the children were all in school, she started to explore her artistry.



Jackie had an eye for fashion design. Jackie was an accomplished seamstress and made most of her own clothes as well as her children's. She quilted and made dolls for her grandchildren. Jackie spent many years painting sea and landscapes with several different mediums; pastels, acrylics, oils and water colors. She mosaicked and later became a potter. She did sell some of her work but mainly expressed her creativity for herself and her family.



Jackie was quite adventurous. She and Frank loved to play golf. She is the proud owner of a hole in one trophy from California Country Club. They loved to dance. Jackie made her own ball gowns. She and Frank would take yearly trips to Mexico skin diving and marlin fishing. They were avid snow skiers. All the children learned to ski right along with them. They loved to travel and took all the children to Europe the summer of 1969. Frank, Jackie and the two younger children moved to Australia in 1971 while Frank studied Theology at the University in New South Wales. Frank and Jackie parted ways in 1974 after the family returned to the States.



She returned to school and completed her accountant degree at College of Marin in Kentfield, California. She worked for The Woods, a retirement living facility keeping their books. Jackie worked in real estate for a few years. Her main interest became potting. She moved to Point Reyes on the northern California coast and helped keep a few horses. She loved to ride along the Golden Gate coastline.



Jackie moved in 1986. She spent the rest of her years in Oregon with some her of children and grandchilden. She bought a home in the Sun River, Bend area until 2003 when she and her daughter Diana bought a home in Salem where she resided up until the last ten months of her life which were spent as Gibson Creek retirement home.



Jackie died at the age of ninety of natural causes in the early morning hours of June 21,2020. She was survived by her four children; Yvonne Elsie Rainey Ade (Andreas), Phllip Frederick Rainey (Cindy), Diana Helene Rainey and Mark Cobb Rainey as well as her four grandchildren; Marrissa Rainey, Melanie Rainey, Enrico Contenti and Christopher Rainey.



There will be a small celebration of life in months to come. Please send any Memorial donations to Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. She will be fondly remembered by her quiet nature, great beauty and wonderful sense of humor. She was one talented lady.









