|
|
James A. Willhite
Salem - November 23, 1932 to August 13, 2019
James Willhite was born in Portland Oregon and graduated from Benson High School. Through studies at various locations including Oregon State University, he became a registered professional engineer. He worked for the Bureau of Public Roads and the Federal Highway Administration for 36 years in Vancouver, WA, Boise ID, and Headquarters in Washington D.C. His focus areas were bridge construction and highway safety including work in Honduras on the Pan American Highway.
After retirement, Jim focused on genealogy research and volunteered for book repair for the Willamette Valley Genealogical Society at the Oregon State Library. He also hosted a Willhite DNA web site. He was a member and officer in the National Active and Retired Federal Employees and Thor Lodge Sons of Norway. Jim was also an avid Volcanoes and San Francisco Giants baseball fan and exerciser at the Courthouse Club Fitness in Keizer. He was a member of the Keizer Elks.
Jim is survived by sons James Jr. (Linda) of Malvern, PA and Douglas (Julia) of Warner Springs, CA; brother Paul (Rosemary) of Keizer, and wife Pat Ehrlich. Also survived by five grandchildren, six great grand children and one great great grandchild. Jim was predeceased by his parents James and Olaug Willhite, daughter Brenda Cheaqui, brother David and his first wife Marilyn Dube.
At his request there will be no services. If desired donations in his memory may be made to the Germanna Foundation, PO Box 279, Locust Grove, VA 22508.
Arrangements by Crown Memorial Center.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019