James A. Wollslair



Salem - James A. Wollslair Was a very patriotic man serving 20 years in the US Navy. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing & above all golfing in his spare time. He loved his family & friends dearly and is survived by his wife, daughter & son, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He passed away on October 9, 2020 at Salem Hospital. Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3pm held at City View Cemetary 390 Hoyt St. S. Salem, Or 97302. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.









