James "Jim" Alfred Mucken
James "Jim" Alfred Mucken passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 1, 2019, while hunting near Little Blitzen River located on Steens Mountain in southeastern Oregon.
Jim was born January 11, 1979, in Silverton to Ted and Sharon Mucken. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1997 and was a skilled craftsman with Pilgrims Custom Cabinets for the last 22 years.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 18 years Rebecca (Stueve) Mucken; his daughters Grace (14), Molly, (12), and Paige (6); his parents Ted and Sharon (Bernt) Mucken; mother-in-law Gretchen Stueve; brothers, Carl (Liz), Roger (Alyssa), David (Megan); brothers-in-law Jon (Rhonda), David (Lindy); many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and his grandmother Ailene Bernt of Mt. Angel.
Jim was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially outdoors, and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. The Steens Mountain is a cherished place for the whole Mucken family. They loved its beauty and rugged, untamed terrain. Jim passed doing what he loved in the place he held very dear. He inspired others to embrace life, hold loved ones close, and be the best versions of themselves.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Salem, with a rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m. and a memorial following at 10:30.
Donations can be made to Harney County Search and Rescue.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019