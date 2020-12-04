James Arthur "JR" Nye



Stayton - JR was a loving husband, incredible father, adored Papa, and treasured friend to so many. While surrounded by his children, he went home to be with the Lord, on November 24th, at the age of 72. Though our family is deeply saddened by the loss of such an amazing Dad, we find great comfort in knowing that he is once again, in the arms of our Mom, and his beloved wife, Diane. They have both left with us, a legacy that will live on through us all, of which we will spend the rest of our days honoring. JR was born and raised in Oregon, to James (Pappy) and Dorothy Nye. He lived in Stayton most all of his life, graduating from Stayton High School. JR voluntarily joined the United States Army in 1967, where he served his country, fighting in the Vietnam War, as a Sergeant (SP5). During his time in the Army (1967-1970), he received many commendations, medals and ribbons for his achievements. Some of his highest accolades include a Silver Star Medal, Soldier's Medal, and a Bronze Star Medal. Anyone who knew JR, knows that his love for, and loyalty to his country ran deep, and that he was a true patriot. Soon after he finished his time in the Army, he attended Western Oregon State College, (now WOU) graduating with a degree in Business Management. Following his graduation, JR worked many jobs in the canyon, in both the timber and trucking industry. At one point while on the road driving truck, he stopped in California to visit his buddy Tony, who would later, in a twist of fate, become our uncle. During that visit, he was introduced to, and quickly fell for, the love of his life, Diane. They were married soon after, and moved to Stayton, where they began building a beautiful life for themselves, and their family. Together they raised 6 children, creating an extremely close-knit family, lovingly known as "The Nyes". They raised their children with love and encouragement in everything they did. JR worked extremely hard to provide for his growing family, and to enable his wife to stay home to help raise their 6 kids. He was a very proud father to all of his children, including his two sons, Troy and Wade, from a previous marriage. In 1991, JR started his own trucking company, JR's Freight Services. For the next 29 years he worked very diligently, to grow and build the company to what it is today. This includes opening our very own heavy-duty repair shop, AWI Diesel Truck Repair in 2005. When he wasn't busy slaving away at work, JR enjoyed many hunting trips with his boys, fishing trips with his kids and friends, family night, and put many miles on his Harleys, often times with his sons, and members of his church. Some of our favorite memories made were spent with him, doing these things that he loved the most. Though our parents had big dreams of enjoying life together after retirement, and being the best Papa and Grammy to their grandchildren that they could, sadly Diane lost her very valiant battle with breast cancer on July 2nd, 2012 after spending just shy of 34 years together. We now have the two best guardian angels imaginable watching over us all. We feel so incredibly blessed to call them our parents, and only wish we could have kept them here with us longer. On behalf of our whole family, we want to thank you not only for being there for us all during such a difficult time in our lives, but also, for being a special part of our parents' lives over the years. They truly treasured each and every relationship that they built, in their time here on earth. JR is preceded in death by his father and mother James and Dorothy Nye, sister Rebecca Nye; and his wife Diane Nelson Nye. He survived by his sons Troy Jackson (Jill) and Wade Jackson (Jocelyn) daughter Sara Nye (Kary); son Joshua Nye (Linda); son Gabriel Nye (Nicole); daughter Christiana Nye (Jason); son Noah Nye (Courtney); daughter Danielle Nye (Mario), 6 grandkids; and brothers, Gary Nye (Karen), Virgil Nye (Gena), and Kevin Nye (Cindy). There will be a celebration of JR's life at a later date, due to current COVID-19 restrictions. There will be a notice run at that time. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









