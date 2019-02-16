|
|
James Ball
Salem - James Turner Ball, 57 of Salem died unexpectedly at Legacy Emanuel Hospital, Portland on February 7, 2019 at 4:45pm.
Jim was born in Bryson City, North Carolina on November 27, 1961 the 13th child to Turner Dolphus Ball and Laura Jane (Hannah) Ball. Jim grew up in Grundy, Virginia at Mountain Mission School. He graduated from High School in 1980 and went on to Johnson Bible College where he received a Bachelor's in Communications then went back and taught for a while at Mountain Mission.
Jim worked as a Technical Support Services/ Global Security Operations Manager at HP Inc where he supported HPI's Sites in the US, Canada & Latin America. Jim and his wife Rachelle have been together for 18 years and have a 16 year old daughter named Menolly and Jim's son Caleb is 20 years old from his first marriage.
To know Jim, was to know a wonderful man who's Family, Work and Faith meant more to him than anything else in the world. Every person who came into his life was genuinely touched by knowing him. He was a funny, sweet, hardworking, wonderful soul who always was there for people.
Preceding him in Death are his Father Turner Dolphus Ball, his Mother Laura Jane (Hannah) Ball, his Brother Harold, Brother Cass, Brother Kenneth, Sister Helen and Brother Dewey. Jim is survived by his immediate family Rachelle of Salem, his daughter Menolly of Salem & son Caleb of Adair Village.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. At St. John Lutheran Church: 1350 Court St NE, Salem, OR 97301.
Please free to Share any memories and condolences on the Farnstrom Mortuary Website: www.FarnstromMortuary.com or on your Smart Phone http://farnstrommortuary.com/mobile
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 16, 2019