James Brown

Sublimity - James D. Brown passed away on September 27, 2020, in Lebanon, Oregon. Jim was born to Joseph and Lydia Brown on January 29, 1944, in Wilton, N.D. He was raised on a farm in rural Wilton along with five siblings.



Jim met his future wife, Diane, on a hayride in 1964 and they have been together ever since. Beginning in 1966 he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, including a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.



After the military Jim returned to North Dakota, and he and Diane were married in June 1968. They began their married life together by moving to Oregon, where Jim enrolled in the welding program at Salem Technical Vocational Community College. He received a scholarship award for most outstanding student enrolled in a one-year course. Their son, Michael, was born in February 1972.



In June 1969 Jim began his career at Salem Equipment. He was there for 25 years, manufacturing, installing, and maintaining sawmill equipment. He also worked manufacturing paint striping equipment and driving a bus.



Jim enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, working on anything mechanical, traveling with friends, and spending time with his grandkids, Eleanor and Wesley. He liked to garden and the grandkids especially enjoyed "Grandpa's pickles."



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin; sister, Doris; sister, Margaret; sister, Linda; and brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife, Diane; son Michael and his wife Megan; grandchildren, Eleanor and Wesley; a special niece and her husband Deanna and Tom Field; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.



Words cannot adequately express the appreciation and gratitude the family has for the staff at Brookdale Memory Care in Salem and the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon for all the care and support they provided these past several months.



Due to the pandemic, private graveside services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, with a celebration of life to be determined at a later date.



"Our loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind."









