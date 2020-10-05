James D. Baehmann
Salem - Beloved husband and father James D. Baehmann passed away on September 27, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born on July 9, 1956 in Moses Lakes, Washington to Reverend Arthur Baehmann and Lois Mullins Baehmann. The family relocated to Pendleton, Oregon in 1960 where his father was the minister of Peace Lutheran Church. Growing up as a minister's son instilled within Jim a lifelong faith in God. Jim was known as a consummate gentleman and professional, and for his indomitable spirit of positivity, kindness, generosity, and love. Jim graduated from Pendleton High School in 1974. He went on to earn his Associate's Degree from Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton in 1976, where he discovered his love of theater. During his time at BMCC he served on the Student Conduct Committee and formed a traveling acting troupe with fellow classmates. Jim continued his education at Pomona College in Claremont, California where, in 1978, he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theater. Upon returning to Pendleton, Jim continued acting and directing community theater. In 1981, Jim met the love of his life, Kim, when they were both cast in a production of "The Devil's Disciple." They married in 1986. During this time Jim worked for the Pendleton Grain Growers, co-owned and operated Baehmann, Baehmann, and Trump Painting Contractors, and, in 1987, accepted a position with Fleetwood Travel Trailers in Pendleton. Over his 21-year career with Fleetwood Jim held positions in Pendleton; Waco, Texas; Rialto, California; San Bernardino, California; and the corporate offices in Riverside, California. While living in Southern California, Jim and Kim were blessed with two children, Jennifer and Nicholas. In 2004, the family relocated back to the Pacific Northwest, settling in Salem, Oregon. In 2008, Jim accepted the position of District Sales Manager with Northwood Manufacturing. Northwood's love and support for Jim and his family continues to this day. Jim enjoyed playing the guitar and piano, writing music, singing, reading, camping, fishing, watching his children's various school and sporting events, and spending time with his family. He was a constant source of encouragement, knowledge, and laughter for those who knew him. He will be cherished and missed forever. Jim is survived by his wife Kimberly (Salem, OR); daughter Jennifer (Salem, OR); son Nicholas (Salem, OR); brother Philip and wife Pamela (Medford, OR); sister Colleen Holmstrom (Pendleton, OR); and brother Richard (Pendleton, OR). Jim was preceded in death by his father Reverend Arthur Baehmann; mother Lois Baehmann; and sister Jan Baehmann. A memorial service will be held once gatherings of people are again permitted. Donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project and Tunnel to Towers, charities that were close to Jim's heart. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.