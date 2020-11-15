James E. Young



Keizer - James E. Young, 74, of Keizer, took the next step forward in his eternal journey on November 10, with his devoted wife, Carol at his bedside.



Jim was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, the second of Reid and Sylvia Young's four sons, on March 23, 1946. He grew up in Midvale, Utah and resided there until serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission from 1965 - 1967, where he was privileged to work at the "Mormon Pavilion" at the New York World's Fair. Jim graduated with a degree in political science from Brigham Young University, followed by a master's degree in public administration, also from BYU. It was here that Jim was introduced to Carol L. Smurthwaite of Portland. After an eight-month courtship, Jim and Carol were married and sealed to one another in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 2, 1969.



Jim and Carol are the parents of three children: Jenny Gallinger (Eric), Brett (Rachel), and Matthew (Danielle.) They are the proud grandparents of 11 grandchildren. Jim's family was the joy of his earthly life and will continue to be so in the next.



Jim worked for the City of Salem for 38 years, serving in various areas of responsibility, and retired as a budget analyst.



Jim had an active, bright mind and loved to learn. He was, before the onset of health problems, physically active and loved running, which he did competitively, including the Trails End Marathon in Seaside on several occasions, the Portland Marathon and at the Goodwill Games in Seattle in 1990.



Jim will be remembered for his kindness to everyone, doing the dishes after family holiday dinners, making incredible spaghetti sauce, and as a loving husband, and doting father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his ability to endure anything life threw at him, and it threw plenty. He loved to study, learn and garden. He loved reading and listening to the scriptures. He could recite much of the book of John by heart. Jim served quietly never seeking recognition for his good deeds. His laugh brought instant smiles to those fortunate enough to hear it.



Jim's health challenges were extraordinary. He was tried and tested in ways that few other people experience. Through all of his health challenges, he learned the beauty of endurance, the strength of patience and the blessings of spiritual refinement.



He is survived by his spouse, Carol; their three children; and one brother, Bob and many cherished grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by both parents, and his brothers Mike and Steve. His large, extended family mourns his loss, but looks forward to the time of sweet reunion with him. With his passing, Jim is free from the physical pain and limitations he experienced for many years. He will be missed by many but forgotten by none. Now, someone else in the family will need to step up and take care of those Thanksgiving dinner dishes. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









