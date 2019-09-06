Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Heenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Heenan


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Heenan Obituary
James F. Heenan

Salem - Jim was born in Salem, Oregon to Edward and Catherine Heenan on February 4, 1933. He was the youngest of four children. He died August 2019 at Prestige Care Center in Salem. He attended St Vincent de Paul grade school and Sacred Heart Academy where he graduated with the class of 1952.

In 1953 he married Jacquelyn Rom. They had seven children: Dennis, Lowell, Eric, Joel, Nancy, Jack and Peggi.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1953 until 1965. He spent the majority of his service station at Fairchild AFB in Spokane Washington.

In 1965 the family moved back to Salem where Jim began his law enforcement career with the City of Salem Police Department. He worked with the Salem PD until 1970 when he decided to run for Marion County Sheriff. He served three terms as sheriff from 1970 until 1982.

Jim later married Gail Adams and moved to Lebanon, Oregon. They had several horses and enjoyed riding. While in Lebanon Jim discovered he had a talent for pen and ink drawing. He opened an art and framing business in Lebanon called Art For You which he and Gail ran until 1995. In 1995 they moved to Crooked River Ranch where they resided until 2019.

Jim died on August 24 and Gail died five days later on August 29.

Jim is survived by children Lowell (Tammy), Eric( Laura), Joel (Donna), Nancy, Jack, and his step-children Cheryll, Richard, Jesse, and Steve, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his son Dennis and his daughter Peggi and his siblings Rita, Mary, and Donald.

There will be a short service with Military Honors at Willamette National Cemetery on Monday Sept 9 at 2 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T Golden Funeral Services.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now