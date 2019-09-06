|
|
James F. Heenan
Salem - Jim was born in Salem, Oregon to Edward and Catherine Heenan on February 4, 1933. He was the youngest of four children. He died August 2019 at Prestige Care Center in Salem. He attended St Vincent de Paul grade school and Sacred Heart Academy where he graduated with the class of 1952.
In 1953 he married Jacquelyn Rom. They had seven children: Dennis, Lowell, Eric, Joel, Nancy, Jack and Peggi.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1953 until 1965. He spent the majority of his service station at Fairchild AFB in Spokane Washington.
In 1965 the family moved back to Salem where Jim began his law enforcement career with the City of Salem Police Department. He worked with the Salem PD until 1970 when he decided to run for Marion County Sheriff. He served three terms as sheriff from 1970 until 1982.
Jim later married Gail Adams and moved to Lebanon, Oregon. They had several horses and enjoyed riding. While in Lebanon Jim discovered he had a talent for pen and ink drawing. He opened an art and framing business in Lebanon called Art For You which he and Gail ran until 1995. In 1995 they moved to Crooked River Ranch where they resided until 2019.
Jim died on August 24 and Gail died five days later on August 29.
Jim is survived by children Lowell (Tammy), Eric( Laura), Joel (Donna), Nancy, Jack, and his step-children Cheryll, Richard, Jesse, and Steve, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his son Dennis and his daughter Peggi and his siblings Rita, Mary, and Donald.
There will be a short service with Military Honors at Willamette National Cemetery on Monday Sept 9 at 2 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T Golden Funeral Services.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 6, 2019