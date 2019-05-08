|
|
James "Jim" Fairchild
Dallas - James B. "Jim" Fairchild, a resident of Dallas, Oregon died on Wednesday, May 1st in Dallas. Jim was born August 15, 1939 in Boise, Idaho the son of Lynus and Ethelyn Fairchild. Jim graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1957. Jim received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education from Linfield College. Jim married Anne Gospill on September 29, 1962 in New Plymouth, Idaho. Jim taught Language Arts at Willamina High School from 1961-1962, Seaside High School from 1962-1966. Jim and Anne settled in Dallas, Oregon in 1966. Jim began his career teaching Language Arts at Dallas High School in 1966. He was department chair from 1972-1990. He was an off-campus instructor for Chemeketa Community College from mid-1970's thru 1994 teaching writing 121, 122 & 123. Jim coached for 30 years, including football, wrestling, girls' basketball and competitive speech. He also served as interim vice principal at DHS. Jim retired from teaching in 1994. Jim was very community oriented. He served on the Dallas Ambulance Emergency Medical Service as an Intermediate level EMT from 1980-2001. He also served on the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department from 1994-2001 as Captain of Special Services. Jim was elected to the Dallas City Council from 1999 to 2001 when he was elected as Mayor of the City of Dallas where he served until 2010. He then continued serving on City Council until resigning in 2018 due to his health. Jim had also served on the City of Dallas Citizens Advisory Committee for the comprehensive plan, and served on the Board of Directors of The League of Oregon Cities, the Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments, and West Valley Hospital Foundation. Jim was a longtime supporter of the Dallas Boosters Club. Jim was a long-time active member of the Dallas First Presbyterian Church. Jim owned and operated Fairchild Painting and Construction in Dallas since 1992.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, daughters, Pam Fairchild her husband, Ted Lamb of Portland, OR, Gwen Fairchild of Littleton, CO, sister, Suzan Turley of Beaverton, OR and brother John (Pearl) Fairchild of Big Lake, AK.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 2:00PM at Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Community Foundation, Dallas Boosters or Willamette Valley Hospice in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 8, 2019