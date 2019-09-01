|
James Francis Woodry
Keizer - James Francis Woodry 78 Passed away peacefully in his home Sunday morning August 18th.
He was born April 10, 1941 in Salem Oregon, the son of Glenn and Yvonne Woodry.
Jim Graduated from South Salem High School Class of 1959
Jim was a generous soul, loving Father and Husband, loving Friend and a very successful businessman in his community. Jim will be remembered for his love of family, love of friends, love of the wonderful world around him, fun parties, and his wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his three sons Bob, Ed, Scott and their mother Beverly, four grandchildren Riley, Mitchel, Robert, Carlo, his love and "Sweetie" Faye Futrell and his first cousin and Brother at heart Roger Meier.
A Wonderful and Awesome Celebration of Jim's life will be held Sunday September 8th, 2019 with Family and Friends to remember Jimmie "Wilderness" Woodry. The celebration will be a Hawaiian themed party at the Mission Mill located at 1313 Mill Street SE Salem between 1:00 and 6:30 Food , Fun , Live music and more.
Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019