James (Jim) Hammock



Salem - James (Jim) Arthur Hammock passed away in the early hours of Sunday, June 2, 2019. He died at home surrounded by his children.



Born in Franklin County, Virginia in April of 1930, he was the first in his family to graduate High School. He had a gift for mathematics and logic, but enlisted in the Air Force before learning he had been accepted to the University of Virginia. His 20 years of service took him to England, Greenland, French Morocco, Japan. New York and Alaska, but the pivotal assignment was at Roswell, New Mexico where he met Helen Coggin. Jim and Helen loved to travel, and his Air Force assignments gave them and their young family grand adventures. After retiring from the military, Jim's primary occupation was in the Oil industry, working as a rough neck and then for Baker Service Tools in sales. Jim never really "retired" though-he was busy gardening in the spring and summer, rooting for the Redskins in the fall, and feasting through the holidays! But airplanes continued to captivate Jim for decades-especially radio controlled models which he built from scratch or kits, flew solo or in competitions, and crashed spectacularly enough to win trophies for that, too!



He will be remembered for never meeting a stranger, always having a joke ready, and cheering for the underdog. After his wife's death, Jim got a new lease on life with Sonya Goldman, and they enjoyed gardening, long drives and much laughter together.



A memorial service was held at First Presbyterian Church of Salem June 4 at 3:00pm complete with full military honors.



James was preceded in death by his wife Helen Coggin and daughter Doris Elaine Sanders; he is survived by his son David Hammock of Oregon, daughter Karen Pollan of New York, and daughter Janis Elliott of Alaska. He is survived by his sister Mary Marjorie (Polly) Esslinger of New Mexico and brother Joe Hammock of Michigan. Jim is survived by grandchildren Daniel and Jessica Sanders of Texas, and Katherine Pollan of New York. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 16, 2019