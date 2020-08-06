1/1
James Henry "Jim" Lind
James "Jim" Henry Lind

Salem - Jim Lind, age 73, of Salem, Oregon, passed away on August 4, 2020 of natural causes in the presence of his beloved wife Lisa.

Born in Oakland, California on December 5, 1946, Jim was raised in Walnut Creek. Jim graduated from the University of California at Davis with a bachelor of arts in fine art. He was married to Lisa Carol Pattison on August 21, 1999.

Born out of a deep love for ethnic crafts and art cultivated during his service in the Peace Corps, Jim returned home from Ethiopia steeped with a desire to share the rich artisanal traditions he learned during his African odyssey. The skilled watercolorist began painting colorful mandalas - the spiritual and ritual symbol which represents the universe in the Hindu and Buddhist traditions. A highlight on his spiritual journey was sitting with the Dalai Lama on many occasions with Lisa.

The Linds owned and operated the beads, jewelry, crystals, rocks, and art shop, Crystal Power and Light, in downtown Salem, Oregon since 1987. Jim was also a lapidary instructor at the Salem Senior Center for several years.

His passion for preserving the natural beauty of Oregon led him to serve on the Breitenbush board of directors for a number of years, as well as being active in a watershed group that ultimately helped to preserve Opal Creek.

Jim was an eternal prankster, big personality, spiritual man, animal lover, and icon in Salem. He loved spending time with his extended family. Jim will be deeply missed by his surviving relatives: wife, Lisa Lind and their cats Brother and Sissy, sister Susan Chastain and nephew Dane Kobrehel-Chastain, brother Tom Lind (Karen) and niece Briana Lind VanDenBroeck and family, nephew Raymond Lind, father and mother-in-laws, Bob and Sandie Pattison, sister-in-law Julie Farrell (Mason), nephews Cooper and Henry Farrell, sister-in-law Kimberly Morrison (Michael) and nephews Spencer, Reid and niece Dea Morrison.

The family will be celebrating Jim's life in a private memorial due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Lind family. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the World Wildlife Foundation at https://bit.ly/DontateToWorldWildlifeFund or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Howell-Edwards-Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors
