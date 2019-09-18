|
James Herbert Schackel
Salem - January 20, 1935 - September 16, 2019
Jim Schackel was born into the family of John and Louise Schackel in Worthington, Minnesota. Louise died when Jim was two. Later that year, Jim, his brother, Bob and their father were joined by Aunt Olga and her daughters, Lois and Dolores.
World War II broke out when Jim was six. The family moved to Tacoma, Washington to take advantage of defense work.
There Jim attended Concordia Lutheran School, followed by Concordia Academy and Junior College in Portland, Oregon. From there he went to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1960, his first parish call was to congregations in Columbia Falls and Whitefish, Montana. Here he met and married Audrey Hormann. The family moved to Salem in 1967 where Jim was pastor at Redeemer Lutheran Church. In 1980, Jim continued his church career at Zion Lutheran Church in Montrose, Colorado. He took early retirement from the ministry in 1987 and returned to Salem where he was hired by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. He retired in 2004.
Jim was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. When his health permitted, he taught Bible classes there and carried on a coffee selling ministry for over ten years in support of fair-trade coffee and orphanages in Tanzania.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Audrey; son Nathan, his wife, Candy and their children, Desiree and Aaron Woody, all of Pierce, Colorado; son Matt, his wife, Crystal and their son, Ryan, all of Eugene; daughter Gretchen of Portland and nephew Keith, his wife, Reina and their daughter Shiloh, all of Seattle.
Contributions may be to the MWVCAA / Arches, att. Ashely Hamilton 615 Commercial St NE Salem, OR 97301 for mobile showers.
Funeral Services for Jim will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 21 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 18, 2019