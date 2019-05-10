|
|
James Krueger
- - James Krueger passed away on April 13, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born in Warren, Ohio on July 23, 1940 to Earl and Mary Krueger. He was the youngest of four children.
Jims's quick wit and perseverance characterized his entire life. After graduation from high school, he joined the Air Force, where he was assigned to Food Services. By the time that he was discharged three and a half years later, he had risen from the position of Line Cook to being responsible for procurement of provisions for a base of 2000 airman.
After his discharge form the service he left a position in commerce to obtain a degree at Oregon State University, he was then the owner-operator of several businesses, including two outlets of the noteworthy "Sensorium", an innovative approach to gifting and life style.
He then left the business world to become a regulator for the State of Oregon, using his business experience and interpersonal skills to rise from an entry level position to middle management in the Financial Affairs Division.
Jim was preceded in death by his three siblings. He is survived by his life partner of 55 years, and as his husband for the past 5 years, Mark Wagener. Surviving relatives from Phoenix, Arizona are nieces Julie Jakubisin, Cathy Gabriel, Debbie Gile and Lisa Jakubisin and nephew John Jakubisin.
He is also survived by his sister in law Virginia Meeker and Connie Donegan and his nephew Paul Meeker of Florence.
With the care of his family and hospice staff, he was able to fulfill his desire to die at home, viewing his beloved vista of the Siuslaw River and the 101 bridge from his Florence Condominium.
A gathering of friends and family in celebration of his life will occur on Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 at the Off Bay Street Bistro, 165 Maple Street in Old town, Florence. Burns's Riverside Chapel in charge of all arrangements
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 10, 2019