James Leroy Pfaffendorf



Brainerd - James Leroy Pfaffendorf, formly of Brainerd, MN, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, June 21, 2020. He is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and two sisters. There will be a private interment at Fort Snelling, in Minnesota, on July 30, 2020.









