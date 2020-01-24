|
|
James Magar
Salem - Jim died peacefully after a short battle with cancer on January 16, 2020 at 83 years old. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK on May 15, 1936 to James and Retha. Directly after graduating high school, Jim joined the Navy. Jim married the love of his life Leta on December 18, 1954. They had two children, Michael and Lee Ann.
Jim loved his grandchildren Garth (Jessica) and Megan. He enjoyed spending time with his six great-grandchildren. Jim worked at IBM Corporation and retired in 1984, after more than 25 years. He loved his career with IBM and the many lifelong friends he made throughout his career. He was well known for coaching girls softball in Salem and Grand Junction, Colorado. Over 15 years of coaching, he led his team's to many championships.
Jim loved to socialize and spend time with his many friends. He had witty humor that people flocked to. When Jim retired in Colorado, he joined the Elks and became a Trustee. He led many events to help families in need. He continued his volunteering and helping in Oregon with the Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed golf, football, many musical eras, watching and feeding wild birds and most of all his beloved cat "Zorro" who always kept Jim's lap warm.
Preceded in death by Mike Magar (son) 2007 and Leta Magar (wife) 2009. He is survived by his daughter Lee Ann Magar, Megan Magar (granddaughter), Garth Culbertson (grandson), Jessica Culbertson (granddaughter-in-law) and six beautiful great-grandchildren. Celebration of life to be announced.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020