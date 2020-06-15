James (Jim) Marcel Audritsh
Woodburn, OR - James (Jim) Marcel Audritsh, resident of Woodburn, OR for 54 years, passed away in his sleep of natural causes on June 2, 2020. Jim was born in Fremont, Ohio and was the son of Louis Mel Audritsh and Kay (Mathias) Audritsh on August 13, 1939. Jim grew up in the house that was built by his great-grandfather in Green Springs, Ohio. He was the youngest in the family, with 3 older brothers and 1 sister.
Jim attended elementary and junior high at Green Springs School. He also attended Western Military Academy in Alton, Illinois, for 2 years, returning to Ohio for his remaining education years, earning his diploma in the military. He was a member of the Woodburn United Methodist Church.
Jim was a 4 year veteran of the US Air Force, serving 2 years in Okinawa. After his honorable discharge to his home in Green Springs, he met his future wife, Ruthann Zepernick. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on September 1, 1962. They began their careers, Jim working for Whirlpool Corporation and Ruthann teaching school. Four years later in 1966, a vacation trip across the country to beautiful Oregon stirred their pioneer spirit. The young couple decided to go home, packed their household up and headed west to Woodburn, OR. Jim was hired as a cottage counselor at MacClaren School for Boys. Jim also began washing windows in his spare time to earn extra cash as he had done in Ohio.
Jim was well known in Woodburn and the surrounding area as the owner/operator of Jim's Cleaning Services which he founded in June, 1968. Jim became quickly integrated in the Woodburn community by becoming a part of various service organizations: Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, and Odd Fellows. As his business grew, he became an accredited volunteer counselor of SCORE thru the Small Business Administration. He was a member for over 30 years and counseled over 200+ individuals wanting to start a business in the janitorial cleaning service industry.
Jim not only worked and lived in the community of Woodburn, he actively participated in projects that improved the community. He was especially interested in safety issues. He spearheaded getting 3 traffic lights at intersections and campaigned for various stop signs where danger was evident. He also worked with the WHS Safety Club on community issues dealing with safety. For all his efforts, he was awarded the Chamber of Commerce's Distinguished Service Award in 1975 of which he was proud.
Jim was a strong supporter of the American Red Cross Blood Draw program. He led by example, giving his first gallon of O negative blood at the age of 21 years old. He continued through the years until his health began to fail. He gave a total of 20 gallons in his lifetime. He encouraged others to contribute, even asking strangers if they donated. He congratulated those who did and asked the others who didn't to consider it to save lives.
Jim was an animal lover. He volunteered with the Willamette Humane Society for several years, holding an annual food and supply drive in cooperation with the Woodburn Independent where he would collect donations from citizens in Woodburn and take them to the animal shelter.
Jim sold his business in 2006 and retired. After retirement, he channeled his energies to several volunteer activities including the Mexican Fiesta, the Travel Center, Relay For Life, Love Santa, church blood drives, collecting used ink cartridges for Oregon Paralyzed Veterans and bell ringing at Christmas for the Salvation Army.
Jim had a very friendly, outgoing personality. He would always strike up a conversation when standing in line for an event because he loved getting to know people. It was like he never met a stranger and could always converse with anyone. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ruthann; sons, James II (Gina); Jeremy (Cyndi); granddaughters, Andrea (Andrew) and Miranda and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews in Ohio and other states. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Mel Audritsh; mother, Kay (Mathias) Audritsh; brothers, Lou Jr, Fred, and Don Martin (foster brother) and sister, Nadia Kay Diefenthaler.
A private burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Belle Passi Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held later in the year when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in Oregon.
A donation in honor of Jim may be made to the American Red Cross or make a donation of a pint of blood in his name.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.