|
|
James "Buzz" Mouncer
Salem - James "Buzz" Mouncer, former resident of Stayton and Salem, OR., passed away on August 23, 2019. Buzz was co-owner with Don Flener of Homebuilders Northwest in Salem for 16 years, and was well known in the manufactured housing industry.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Mouncer, his son, Tony Mouncer, his daughter, Tiffany Pratt, his grandsons, Ashton and Linkin Pratt, his sisters, Helen Todd and Mary Lou Rochon.
A "Celebration of Life" is being held on Sept. 28th at the Rotary Pavillion in Aberdeen, Wa. from 1:00 to 3:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Wildlife Federation.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 20, 2019