|
|
James O. McDonald
Sublimity - Jim, 61, died in Portland on March 20, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1957 in Torrance, CA and grew up in Redondo Beach, CA. Jim moved to Salem in 1988, and to Sublimity in 1991 where he worked for Marion Co. Public Works for over 20 years. Jim was a supportive member of the Sublimity Fire Department, enjoyed fishing in his free time, and loved being near the ocean. He was a devoted father and took great care of his girls, whom he lovingly called his "babies." Jim is survived by his significant other, Angela Hargin of Sublimity; his daughters, Amanda McDonald of Portland, and Kristina McDonald of Boise, ID; and his brother, Chris McDonald of Lyons. The family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday April 27th from 1-4 pm at the Elks Lodge in Keizer. Donations can be made to the on Jim's behalf. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 24, 2019