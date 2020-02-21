Services
James Patrick Farthing

James Patrick Farthing Obituary
James Patrick Farthing

Stayton - Pat, 68, passed away surrounded by his family on February 8, 2020 at his home in Stayton. He was born to Eldon and Dorothy Farthing in Corvallis. Pat moved to Stayton in 1957 where he retired from Norpac after 20 years of employment. Pat then became the owner of a well-known butcher and meat shop, H & K Meats before his final retirement in 2011. On February 8, 1998 he married Irene (DeVillires) Drushella.

Pat had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing people. An avid fisherman he also enjoyed hunting, tinkering, his pick-up truck and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

Pat is survived by his wife: Irene Farthing of Stayton; children: daughter: Deanne (John) Elder of Albany; son: Jacob Summers of Stayton; grandchildren: Drayson and Malahni Elder of Albany; brother Dennis (Donna) Farthing of Mill City. He was preceded in death by brother, Kelly Farthing.

There will be a private service for the family with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
