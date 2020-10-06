James Ray McCollum



James Ray McCollum, surrounded by the love of his family, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of September 30th, 2020.



Jim was born November 4th, 1932 in Lewistown, Montana. Born prematurely, he weighed only 3 pounds at birth, and was sent home from the hospital a few days later to his parents' log cabin home. His mother enabled him to survive the harsh Montana winter by heating bricks in their wood stove and carefully placing them around his tiny body.



As Jim grew up on his family's ranch, he attended a one-room school near his home. When he wasn't in school, he would help with herding the cattle and sheep, haying, and any other chores that needed to be done. His favorite pastime was riding his horse, which he did at every opportunity.



Following graduation from Lewistown High School in 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, spending much of the next four years stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany.



After the military, Jim settled in Salem, where his mother, sister and extended family were living. It was here that he met his beloved wife Doris in 1956. The following year their first and only child was born, Janet Lee.



Jim worked hard to provide for his family. He worked at McGilchrist & Sons Roofing for several years before working at Berkheimers/Allied Building Supply for over 25 years. During this time he bought a number of horses and shared his love of riding with his daughter.



Jim will be remembered especially for his strong faith in God, his love for his family and the caring he had for others. He was deeply loved, and will be greatly missed.



Jim is survived by his daughter Janet Lee Granat, grandson John Granat (Andrea), great-grandsons Wesley and Owen, and niece Paula Loder. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris, parents Frank and Mildred McCollum, brothers Paul and John, sister Nina Lanier and grandson Michael Granat.



Jim will be buried at City View Cemetery on October 7th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macleay Bible Church, 2108 84th Ave S.E., Salem, OR 97317.









