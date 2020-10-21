1/1
James Richard McIntosh
James Richard McIntosh

Monmouth - James Richard McIntosh passed away on October 16 in his Monmouth residence at the age of 70. James was born May 20, 1950 in Portland, Oregon to Virgill and Irene McIntosh. He was always there for those who needed him, all know him for his knowledge, also his laughter and kindness. Jim served honorably in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Virgill and Irene, two brothers Jerry and Gail. He is survived by his wife Donna, brother John, son Bill and two grandchildren Julia and Caleb, niece & nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, October 30, 2 pm at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR.

Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share memories with the family at FarnstromMortuary.com.








Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farnstrom Mortuary
410 Monmouth St
Independence, OR 97351
(503) 838-1414
