|
|
James S. Preston
Scio - Jim, 68 died June 8 at Salem Hospital. He was born in Nogales, AZ lived in Illinois and settled in Scio in 1983. Jim married Mary Jean Masters on February 2, 1981 in Durant, OK. He is survived by his wife Mary Jean of Scio, children: Ryan and Amanda: 3 grandchildren, brother Joe of Illinois, sister, Jini of Illinois; one niece and five nephews. Donations may be made to Salem Health Foundation, designated to Salem Cancer Institute Patients. Services will be at a later time. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 23, 2019