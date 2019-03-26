|
|
James (Jim) Scott
- - James (Jim) Scott, 82, died at Silverton Hospital March 8th after a short illness. Jim was raised in Mt. Angel with his 12 siblings. He served in the Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines. Jim graduated from Portland State University and worked as a C.P.A. He was a partner in the accounting firm Bigej, Scott and Nichol and then worked as controller for Treco Nursery until his retirement in 2000. Jim spent his retirement in Palm Springs and then on the big island of Hawaii where he was on the board of the Discovery Harbor Neighborhood Assoc. Jim was an avid golfer and spent many hours on the links at Evergreen golf course in Mt. Angel.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife Caroline, his daughter Teresa and long time companion Barbara Campbell. He is survived by his sons, Richard (Jennifer) of Beaverton, Chris (Renette) of Memphis, TN, his daughters Coreen of Erie, PA and Sara (Q) of Sublimity. He is also survived by his granddaughters Madeline and Abigail of Sublimity, Caroline of Erie, PA and his grandsons Honor and Courage of Sublimity.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 14th from 1-4pm at the home of his sister, Sharon Hoffer in Mt. Angel.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 26, 2019