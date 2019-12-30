|
|
James Strunk
Keizer - James Junior Strunk passed away peacefully at home on Dec 17, 2019 with his family surrounding him. Jim or "JR" as he was called was born to Ida and James Strunk, Sr in Ray, North Dakota. He graduated from Epping High School. It was during these young years that he developed a strong passion for golf that followed him the rest of his life and included winning many tournaments - 3 Holes in One and was known as the "Champion Golfer" at McNary.
He served 10 years in the Air Force and 10 years in the Army National Guard - retiring as a Captain after 20 years of service to his country. After the military, he became a licensed Barber, opening his own Barber Shop, "Jim's University Barber Shop" on State St. He then went to work for the Barber and Hairdresser Board until he was hired as a Correctional Officer - retiring from that job in 1990.
His retired years were spent on the golf course, trips to Reno and Spirit Mountain and enjoying his family. He was also a great bowler "300" game and pool shark- playing on the Freeloader Men's league. He was a Lifetime Member of the Keizer Elks and volunteered for many ministries at St Edward Catholic Church. He loved a good Vodka Tonic or Scotch and Soda at the end of the day along with chocolate candy.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. He leaves behind a loving wife, Linda, daughter Pamela (Bert) Short), grandaughter Megan Holland, sister Carla and many nieces and nephews and his little buddy, Macho Man. His quirky sense of humor will be deeply missed by his family and friends as well as his Caregivers and Serenity Hospice Team.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St Edward Catholic Church, Keizer, Thursday, Jan 9 at 1:30pm followed by a reception in the hall. Burial will be later at Willamette National Cemetery. He was a kind, caring, loving and honest man who will be greatly missed by us all.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020