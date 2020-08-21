James W. Morgan



September 4, 1928 - August 2, 2020



Jim was born September 4, 1928 in Mill City to Walter and Floy Morgan. Upon graduating from high school in 1946, he enlisted in the Army and served as part of the Army Occupation Forces in Japan.



After being discharged he married Madge Schreiber with whom he raised 4 children. He was employed as a Dairy Sanitarian in Salem, North Bend, Bend, and Albany for 12 years. He left that position and graduated from Multnomah School of the Bible and later earned his Masters in Education at Oregon State. In 1975 he was employed by SAIF and retired as Vice President and Director of Insurance Support in 1987.



He and Madge moved to the Sisters area in 1990 where they built their home. He continued to be active in church ministries. He has served as part of a rotating pastoral team at The Chapel at the Pines in Camp Sherman. Following Madge's death in 2000, he married Karen Manbeck.



Jim is survived by his wife Karen, children Robin (Penny), Kathy, Wendy (Rockie), Bill (Colin), 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He will be missed greatly, but wrote in his journal "I have gone to the one I have so longed to be with. Do not allow that fact to ever be lost". A memorial service will be held at Sisters Community Church on September 19 at 1:00.









