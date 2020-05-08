Services
Jamey A. Hall


1969 - 2020
Jamey A. Hall Obituary
Jamey A. Hall

Salem - Jamey A. Hall, age 51, died in Salem, Oregon on May 3, 2020.Jamey was born April 15, 1969 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Roger and Darlette (Morken) Hall. He moved to Salem in 1985 and graduated from McNary High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Operation Desert Storm. Jamey then went to work in 1999 for a mail contracting position, as a truck driver eventually becoming manager for the last 5 years. Jamey dedicated his life to his family and sports, the Minnesota Vikings and Oregon State Beavers were his favorites, coaching soccer and coach for South Salem Saxons Youth Football for the past 3 years. He also had the privelege of coaching his son and daughter. He was preceded in death by his mother Darlette Johnson and his faithful dog Tucker. Jamey is survived by his children Kaylee, Katelynn, and Jayce, and step-son Isaac Lacey. Also survived by his step father Grandpa Hall/Gary Johnson; sisters Jill Schlieve (Brian), Nicole Goesser (Loren). His father Roger Hall (Laretta). Several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles, all of North Dakota. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 8 to May 10, 2020
