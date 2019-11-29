|
Jan Day
Salem - Jan Caroll Day, beloved mother, wife, daughter, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at her Salem home November 26, 2019 after a two year battle with breast cancer. Her husband Michael and two children Brandon and Jennifer were at her side.
Jan Caroll Powelson was born September 19, 1951 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Robert and Joyce Powelson. The family moved to Corvallis, OR when she was four years old. Jan graduated from Corvallis High School in 1969 then briefly attended OSU. She worked as a dental assistant and then as a clerical secretary for Toad Hall Hi Fi which is where she met her husband Michael. She later worked as an office assistant in the OSU admissions office, and then for 20 years as a Realtor in Salem where she became one of the most respected and successful agents in the city. For the past eight years Jan has enthusiastically volunteered for the Salem chapter of The Assistance League.
Although they attended the same high school, Jan did not know her future husband Michael until they met while working together at Toad Hall Hi Fi, a business owned by Michael's father. They dated for a number of years and married January 14, 1984. Jan and Michael have two children who both live in Salem.
In her spare time, Jan enjoyed-exercise walking, golf, reading, volunteering with The Assistance League, creating pottery, playing Bunko with friends, and meeting monthly with her book club. All who knew her would describe Jan as one of the most kind and gentle people they know. Jan will best be remembered for her infectious laugh, welcoming smile, and beautiful blue eyes.
Jan is survived by her husband Michael Day, her two children Brandon and Jennifer Day, her sister Jo Moniz and husband Andy Moniz, her mother Rhea Joyce Wilson (Fisher), her stepmother Mary Powelson and stepbrother Mark McCoy. Jan was predeceased by father Robert Powelson and brothers Steven and David Powelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Willamette Valley Hospice whose help and care were lovingly provided. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday December 8th at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019