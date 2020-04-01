|
|
Jan Louise Major-Bemus (Williams)
Jan Louise Major-Bemus (Williams), age 60, of Salem passed away on March 16, 2020.
Jan was born on September 27, 1959 in Salem, Oregon to Albert and Frieda Willams (Heckenliable). Jan was a proud North Salem High School Viking cheerleader and graduated in 1977. This is where she met Kenneth Major to whom she was married 9 years and shares a son.
Jan lived in California and Colorado before moving back to Oregon. During this time she met and later married Brian Bemus. They were married for 19 years and lived happily together until his passing in 2007.
Jan loved spending time with friends, traveling, cooking and was an avid gardener. Aside from these hobbies she was also an animal lover. Jan's love of animals began as a very young child growing up on her family's farm, "Smooth Acres". A cherished memory was one Christmas eve Jan asked her parents if she could "campout" in the barn in the hopes that the animals would talk. As an adult Jan spread this love to pet cats, dogs, goats and more recently to her two dachshunds, Charlie and Frank.
Jan was preceded in death by her significant other, Bruce Tindall, her husband Brian Bemus and both parents, Albert and Frieda Willams.
Jan is survived by her beloved son, Wade Major, daughter-in-law Anitria, granddaughter Jocelyn, grandson Wade; her brother Mark Williams of Paisley, OR and sister Peggy Watson (Williams) of Salem, OR.
In light of the current health crisis and concern for family and friends, a celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020