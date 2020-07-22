Jane A Ferris
Salem - Jane A. Ferris, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at Southern Hills Assisted Living in Salem, Oregon. She was born Jane Annette Wilke to Walter and Edith Wilke, on September 15, 1927 in Rochester, Minnesota. Jane was the second daughter of five children and her family moved to Tacoma, Washington when she was 16 years old. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma in 1945 and met her one and only husband, Fred Ferris in 1949 after his return from active duty in World War II. During their 41 years of marriage, Jane enjoyed spending time salmon fishing with her husband on Southern Puget Sound and making annual family vacations to Maui, Hawaii. One of her greatest joys was taking Latin American and ballroom dance lessons with her husband Fred. Jane worked for 30 years at the Nalley's Food Corporation in Tacoma until her retirement in 1982.
Her husband Fred passed away in 1991 and, in 2003, she moved to Mill City, Oregon where she built a home with her son Michael on the banks of the North Santiam River. For the next ten years, she enjoyed living the good life on the river and being close to her two grandchildren. Since 2013, she lived at Southern Hills where she always enjoyed sitting next to the fireplace visiting with the other residents.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Marjorie Wilke, Mildred Carson and Carol Hanle and her brother, Lon Wilke of Tacoma, Washington. She is survived by her son, Michael Ferris (Kathy Kibler) of Mill City, her grandchildren, Ryan Ferris (Megan) of Portland and Jennifer Hlad (Eric) of Salem, two nieces: Teresa O'Connor (James) of Puyallup, WA, Heidi Roy (Michael) of Orting, WA and two great grandchildren (George and Graham Ferris).
A memorial service for Jane will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the Ferris family at www.hed-fh.com