Jane M. Zuber
Sublimity - Jane, 85, died March 4 in Salem. She was born in Sublimity and lived there all of her life. Jane married Don Zuber on May 16, 1953 in Sublimity, he preceded her in death on February 19, 2016. She worked as a cashier at Stayton Pharmacy for a number of years. Jane was a dedicated member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters and St. Boniface Altar Society. She was an avid Portland Trailblazer fan. Jane enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sporting events especially basketball. Jane grew berries which her and Don would make into wonderful homemade wine. She enjoyed sharing the many recipes that she had as well as canning, gardening and "watching the cows." Jane is survived by her children: Pam (Gary) Butler of Stayton, Steve (Kim) Zuber of Sublimity, Lori (Dino) Cooper of Brookings, Karen (Mark) Kasperick of Kamas, UT and Lisa (Jason) Calhoun of Colorado Springs, CO; brother: Darrell Schumacher of Corvallis; sister: Betty Minten of Salem; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death also by brothers, Bob and Rich Schumacher and sister, Carol Silbernagel. Viewing will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5-9 pm at North Santiam Funeral Service in Stayton. Recitation of Rosary will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm in St. Boniface Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Regis St. Mary Catholic School, St. Boniface Prayer Garden or . Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020