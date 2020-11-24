Jane Schmidt



Salem - Jane Schmidt went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020. She died from complications from Parkinson's disease and Parkinson's related dementia.



Jane was born in Aurora, Illinois on October 12, 1942 to N.J. and Helen (Loy) Bailey. Her father died on Okinawa, just three years later. She spent her childhood in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with her mother and sister, Ann.



Jane met Carey Schmidt at Grace Bible Institute in Omaha, Nebraska. They married in 1964 and moved back to Carey's home state of Oregon. They set up their home on the farms where Carey worked and went on to adopt two children, Brian, and Lori, and then had a wonderful God-sent surprise when Jane had their last child, Lisa.



Jane spent much of her life caring for her family as a "farmer's wife" and serving her Lord at church as a piano player, choir member, and leader of the children's Primary department for several years. As her life progressed, she took on more behind-the-scenes roles, supporting her husband and children in their life and work. Crafting, among other things, became a way for her to express her care for people throughout her vast network of friends and family.



Jane is survived by her husband, and her three children; her sister, Ann; her grandchildren, Austin, Taylor, Emily and Matthew; and greatgrandchildren, Noah, Marley, Emma, and Booker; plus her brother-in-law, Jim; sister-in-law, Judy; nephews, nieces, their children and spouses and other extended family.



The family is so very grateful for the staff (our other extended family) at Rosewood Court Residential Care Facility and their wonderful care for Jane this past year. We love you all!



Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, OR. Burial in the Dallas Cemetery.









