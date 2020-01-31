|
|
Janet Farrell O'Connor
Salem - Janet Lucille (Farrell) O'Connor transitioned from earth to heaven on January 28, 2020 with her husband of 43 years by her side. Born September 18th, 1955 in Siler City, North Carolina, she walked through life with a radiant personality. She was full of joy, color, creativity, and encouragement for others; a voice that stood out among the crowd. After receiving a Bachelor of Education from Oral Roberts University in 1977, she skillfully and energetically molded the spirits and minds of hundreds of kindergarteners at Cross Hill Christian School for 29 years. She will be remembered for her lifelong friendships to many, her heart to serve others, and a rich legacy of motherhood, family, faith, laughter and early childhood education. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Harvey and Harriet Miller, sister and niece Mary Margaret & Muriah Musick, and parents-in-law, Bob & Genevieve O'Connor. She is survived by immediate family members Joe O'Connor, Cyrus & Farrell O'Connor, John, Bethany & Sullivan Arndt, and Jeff, Chelsea, & Davis Hickok. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 4th at Church on the Hill at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund for children in need has been established at Cross Hill Christian School in her honor. Donations can be made at: https://cothcommunity.churchcenter.com/giving and then selecting "Janet O'Connor Memorial Scholarship Fund."
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020