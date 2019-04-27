Janet Lounette Younger



Salem - Janet L. Younger, 76, of Salem, Oregon, went to Jesus, on March 26th, 2019 at Salem Hospital.



Janet was born to Harriet H. Grivey and Fred L. Andrews in Crescent City, Oregon on February 11th, 1943. Janet grew-up and was raised by her Grandparents Joe and Alberta Black in Salem, Oregon. All have since passed. Janet married the love of her life Albert L. Younger, Sr. March 28th, 1958 and was widowed early in life in 1982. Janet is survived by her four children, Albert L. Younger, Jr. of Turner, Fred L. Younger, of Salem, Jodi L. Fitzgerald of Salem and Cathryn L. Thiessen, of Salem. Janet's children blessed her with 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Janet was happiest outdoors watching the many beautiful birds she loved to feed and in her garden surrounded by the many flowers she planted while spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who's laughter and love for nature always brought a big smile to her face. Janet was a retired Program Analyst for the U.S.D.A. Farmers Home Administration. Janet was very passionate about her work and her many achievements she earned during her 25 years with them. Janet was active in many women's groups including the "Hells Belles" ladies luncheons which she looked eagerly to attend each month. Janet will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Janet's family ask for her friends to join them in a family friendly Celebration of Life party. It will be held at Pringle Community Hall, 606 Church Street S.E. Salem, Oregon on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at 4:30pm. Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary