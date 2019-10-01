|
Janet Lynn Prosser Thompson
Yachats - 12/26/1961 - 09/27/2019
Janet Lynn Prosser Thompson, 57, passed away on September 27, 2019 in Newport OR, after a brief illness. She is survived by her loving husband Steven Thompson. Janet recently retired from County Meadows Retirement Center in Woodburn and relocated to Yachats, where together she and Steve enjoyed fishing, crabbing and other outdoor activities. She attended Woodburn High School.
Janet is survived by her parents James and Aggie Prosser of Woodburn, sons Trent (Abigail) Bryers, Jake (Cindy) Bryers, Sean (Roxie) Bryers, Ryan (Rachel) Danskey, Chris (Esmerelda) Danskey and Jordan Danskey. She has 15 grandchildren and another grandchild expected in March 2020.
Janet is survived by siblings Steven (Diane) Prosser, Susan Peterson Prosser, John (Tanya) Prosser and Tony (Laura) Prosser, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson Mason, brother Kevin, grandparents Fred and Mary Prosser, Ruth Wiley and Roy Peck.
Always the one to light up the room with her presence, Janet will be sorely missed by us all. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations are suggested to the .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9, 2019