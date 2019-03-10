Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
Albany - Janet A. Nichols, beloved mother and friend, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a short but fierce battle with cancer. She was born in Seattle, Washington, in 1934 where she spent most of her youth, and met her love, Richard Nichols in 1953. They married in 1955 and after several moves, settled in Coos Bay, where they happily raised their four children for 33 years. In 2006 they moved to Albany, where she spent the remainder of her life.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2015 and is survived by her four children, Mark Nichols (Crystal) of Los Gatos, Calif, Delise Rose (Randy) of Sweet Home, Ore, Matthew (Dena) Nichols of Louisville, Colo, and Janell Nichols of Vancouver, Wash, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished and was immensely proud of.

Janet spent most of her adult life devoted to raising her children, sewing, crafting and card making, which she continued into retirement along with traveling and RV'ing. There wasn't a stranger she didn't befriend or a person she met who wasn't immediately drawn in by her quick wit and beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by any and all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem, Ore on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment at Belcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019
