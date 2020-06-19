Janice Faye Myers



Silverton - Janice Faye Myers was born to Russell and Eva Hauth on November 4, 1938 in Richmond, California. She went to her heavenly home on June 13, 2020 in Silverton, Oregon after a lengthy illness. Janice spent the first few years of her life in Richmond, where her father worked in the shipyards during World War 2. She remembers being traumatized by the air raid sirens that were frequent in her early years. In 1943, Janice moved with her family, which included an older sister and a younger brother, a few miles east to the quaint, rural community of Walnut Creek, where she attended Pleasant Hill Elementary School and Walnut Creek Christian Academy. Through the influence of her sister, Shirley, she accepted Jesus' invitation to be her Savior and Lord at the age of seven. Her love for and commitment to him was the most important and conspicuous thing about her. During her first year at Western Baptist Bible College in El Cerrito, CA she fell in love with James (Jim) Myers and they married August 24, 1957. Nine months and a few days later they welcomed Jeffrey into their young family, and then 15 months later identical twins, Stanley and Stephen. Laurel was born twenty-one months afterward, and then Jennifer after another four years. In 1962 the family moved from Citrus Heights, a suburb of Sacramento, to Camino, located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains halfway between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. Jim and Janice raised their family there and lived in the same home for fifty years. Janice was a full-time homemaker, and she poured her time and energy into making her home safe, welcome, beautiful, and nurturing. She was an exceptionally wise and loving mother, a locally renowned gourmet cook and baker (she baked all the bread for her family), an excellent gardener, and a fastidious housekeeper. She had the gift of hospitality and was not the least bit intimidated by regularly hosting large groups in her home. She volunteered her time, talents, and resources to teach and help others, including teaching Jr. High Sunday School at her local church for more than forty years, leading (with her sister) neighborhood Good News Clubs, and ministering (with her sister) at multiple convalescent hospitals each week. She also played the piano, and sang in duets and quartets (with her sister). In 2007, Jim and Janice's daughter, Laurel, passed away, prompting them to move to Montana to help care for Laurel's four-year-old son, who was adopted by Stephen and Kathy Myers. In 2013, Janice suffered a massive brain hemorrhage that nearly took her life. After spending several weeks in the hospital, she and Jim moved to Silverton, Oregon to live with Stanley and Mindy Myers, where her health gradually declined. She was placed on hospice care in April and went into the presence of her dear Savior surrounded by her husband, children, and brother. She was 81. Janice is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Myers, her brother Russell Hauth Jr. of Thousand Oaks; four of her five children—Jeffrey (Kathy) Myers of Placerville, CA; Stanley (Mindy) Myers of Silverton, OR; Stephen (Kathy) Myers of Newberg, OR; and Jennifer (Joe) Cox of Folsom, CA. She had 12 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. There will be a private memorial service for Janice on August 1 in Silverton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janice's name to ELLS International, a non-profit founded by her son that focuses on training pastors in remote areas of the developing world. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton, Oregon.









