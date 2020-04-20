|
Janice Lee Nelte
After a long illness, Janice Lee Nelte, 81, formerly Janice Lee Hall, beloved wife of Eric Nelte, peacefully passed away on April 5, 2020, at their Del Mar, California home. She had resided in the seaside Del Mar community for nearly thirty years.
Ms. Nelte was born in Roseburg, Oregon on June 7, 1938. She was the second child of Martha Isabel and Frank Lee Hall. In 1950, the Hall family moved to Salem, Oregon where Frank Hall was employed as the chief design engineer in the Oregon State Highway Department. Isabel Hall taught high school English at Hillcrest School for Girls and eventually became superintendent of the state institution. Ms. Nelte, like her four siblings, attended Salem schools, St. Joseph's Elementary School, Sacred Heart Academy and South Salem High School. In 1960, she graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism.
In the next decade, Ms. Nelte was employed by a succession of West Coast advertising agencies; she got her start with a Portland agency, then moved on to San Francisco and Los Angeles, acquiring increasingly better copywriter positions. During the Sixties and Seventies, she worked on large accounts for major agencies such as Young and Rubicam, Foote, Cone and Belding and Erwin Wasey. Her creative skills thrived in the "mad men" environment and she helped her co-workers write and produce well known print and television commercials.
Ms. Nelte married Eric Nelte in 1992, soon after the couple bought their home in Del Mar. After Ms. Nelte left her advertising career, she joined her husband in building a successful custom shirt and hat embroidery business. After retirement, Ms. Nelte traveled, volunteered in her friends' boutiques; enjoyed the Del Mar racetrack season, supported her husband's charitable work in the Del Mar Branch of the Boys and Girls Club and taught English as a second language to young people.
Before her illness, Ms. Nelte was an active member of the Del Mar Garden Club. She valued the club's dedication to renewing floral beauty in Del Mar's streets, public parks, shopping areas and outdoor malls. She was also a devoted congregant and volunteer in the Mission Circle poverty outreach of St. James Catholic Church of Solana Beach, CA.
The Neltes regularly returned to Salem for their high school class reunions and kept in touch with several Oregonian friends. They often visited the Oregon coastal towns.
Ms. Nelte is survived by her husband, Eric; her sisters, Katherine Highcove of Woodland Hills, CA; Margaret Hall Kaplan of Malibu, CA; cousin Suzanne Hall Cram of Squim, WA; nephews Glenn Highcove, Josef Hall Kaplan, Kyle Hall Kaplan; nieces Laura Highcove and Sarah Highcove; and grandniece, Nikki Janice Highcove.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020