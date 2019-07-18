Jay Donald Borders



Keizer -



August 17, 1962 - July 15, 2019



Jay was born to James and Ruthanne Borders on August 17, 1962 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.



He graduated from McNary High School in 1980. After high school, Jay enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Long Beach, California until 1985. In 1987, he received his Associates Degree in Computer Science at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. He was employed as a CNA at Fairview from 1989 until it closed. While working for PCL as a Direct Support Professional in 2000, he met Katherine Sue Sanders and they fell in love. They were married June 15, 2001.



Jay is survived by his wife, Katherine of Keizer, his father James Borders of Keizer, his sisters Cheryl Cutten (Frank) of Monmouth and Thersa Moore of Keizer along with two nephews Zack (Lindsay) and Jeremy (Rie) Moore.



He was preceded in death by his mother Ruthanne Borders in 2016.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20th between 1 and 3 p.m. at Golden Funeral Service. A celebration of life will be scheduled later in August. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 18, 2019