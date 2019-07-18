Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Borders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Donald Borders


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Donald Borders Obituary
Jay Donald Borders

Keizer -

August 17, 1962 - July 15, 2019

Jay was born to James and Ruthanne Borders on August 17, 1962 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

He graduated from McNary High School in 1980. After high school, Jay enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Long Beach, California until 1985. In 1987, he received his Associates Degree in Computer Science at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. He was employed as a CNA at Fairview from 1989 until it closed. While working for PCL as a Direct Support Professional in 2000, he met Katherine Sue Sanders and they fell in love. They were married June 15, 2001.

Jay is survived by his wife, Katherine of Keizer, his father James Borders of Keizer, his sisters Cheryl Cutten (Frank) of Monmouth and Thersa Moore of Keizer along with two nephews Zack (Lindsay) and Jeremy (Rie) Moore.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ruthanne Borders in 2016.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20th between 1 and 3 p.m. at Golden Funeral Service. A celebration of life will be scheduled later in August.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now