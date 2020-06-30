Jay Gerald Nelson
Woodburn - Jay Gerald Nelson, age 87, passed away peacefully in his home in Woodburn, Oregon on Monday, May 25, 2020. Jay was born February 28, 1933 in Garfield Utah to hardworking industrious parents, Jay C Nelson and Edna Lucille Morley Nelson. Their generous and loving spirit greatly influenced Jay and he, in turn, ever so generously blessed the lives of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and those who knew him. Jay and his two sisters Lavon Nelson Winters (deceased) and Marie Nelson Dyches were raised on their family's turkey ranch in Moroni, Utah.
Jay married the woman of his dreams, Julia Campbell, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 29, 1955. Five children, Kriss (Keith Woodley), Brent Jay (Cheryl Ellingson), Linda (Clark Bruderer), Diane (Lance Youd), and Todd (Lisa Nation) filled their lives with happiness and joy.
Known affectionately as "The Legend" by his thirty-one grandchildren and fifty-two great grandchildren. Jay exemplified the stability, constancy, and generosity he learned as a young man. His unwavering discipline and work ethic manifested itself in all that he did, especially, as he practiced orthodontics, served in his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and devoted himself as a husband, father and grandfather.
Nowhere were these traits more evident than in his love for farming. Together, with his two sons, Bountiful Farms Nursery, an ornamental tree farm, was born. The Nursery brought him tremendous joy and satisfaction. There wasn't a day that went by that he didn't visit the farm. That the nursery has continued to grow into its third generation ensures that his legacy lives on.
Jay's commitment to God, family, and country have been engraved upon the hearts of his children, their children and those whose lives have been touched by his. We are forever grateful for him.
He is preceded in death by his adored wife, Julia Nelson, and precious grandson, Adam Jay Wilkinson.
Interned with love at the Willamette National Cemetery in Clackamas Oregon. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com
Woodburn - Jay Gerald Nelson, age 87, passed away peacefully in his home in Woodburn, Oregon on Monday, May 25, 2020. Jay was born February 28, 1933 in Garfield Utah to hardworking industrious parents, Jay C Nelson and Edna Lucille Morley Nelson. Their generous and loving spirit greatly influenced Jay and he, in turn, ever so generously blessed the lives of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and those who knew him. Jay and his two sisters Lavon Nelson Winters (deceased) and Marie Nelson Dyches were raised on their family's turkey ranch in Moroni, Utah.
Jay married the woman of his dreams, Julia Campbell, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 29, 1955. Five children, Kriss (Keith Woodley), Brent Jay (Cheryl Ellingson), Linda (Clark Bruderer), Diane (Lance Youd), and Todd (Lisa Nation) filled their lives with happiness and joy.
Known affectionately as "The Legend" by his thirty-one grandchildren and fifty-two great grandchildren. Jay exemplified the stability, constancy, and generosity he learned as a young man. His unwavering discipline and work ethic manifested itself in all that he did, especially, as he practiced orthodontics, served in his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and devoted himself as a husband, father and grandfather.
Nowhere were these traits more evident than in his love for farming. Together, with his two sons, Bountiful Farms Nursery, an ornamental tree farm, was born. The Nursery brought him tremendous joy and satisfaction. There wasn't a day that went by that he didn't visit the farm. That the nursery has continued to grow into its third generation ensures that his legacy lives on.
Jay's commitment to God, family, and country have been engraved upon the hearts of his children, their children and those whose lives have been touched by his. We are forever grateful for him.
He is preceded in death by his adored wife, Julia Nelson, and precious grandson, Adam Jay Wilkinson.
Interned with love at the Willamette National Cemetery in Clackamas Oregon. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.