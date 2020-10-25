Jean Elizabeth Woodward



Salem - Jeanie was born in Salem, OR to Milton and Jean Burger (Allen) on 10/3/51. She entered heaven's presence on 10/18/20 at the age of 69.



Jeanie graduated from South Salem High in 1969 and Seattle Pacific College in 1973. From college she moved to Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ where she taught 3rd grade for 4 years. While there, she married a man with 2 children (Donnie and David) and took the boys on many adventures. She returned to Salem upon their divorce (with the boys in tow) and embarked on a new career in Accounting. She worked in accounting for the State of Oregon, Dept. of Human Services (Wilsonville/Salem) and as a Licensed Tax Consultant at Jelmar for many years.



Jeanie is preceded in death by her dad (1996), mom (2003), and brother Ben (2004). She is survived by her sister Kathy, nephews Jeremy (Danae) and Christopher (Britney), sister-in-law Terri (Jeff) and 5 great-nieces. She was the best big sister and will be missed by all who knew and loved her!



A celebration of life for Jeanie will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00pm at Salem Heights Church located at 375 Madrona Ave S., Salem, OR.



In lieu of flowers, Jeanie would most appreciate you donate time or money to the Humane Society of the Willamette Valley, or any local chapter of your choosing, with the emphasis on spaying/neutering cats. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









