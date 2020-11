Jean Elizabeth Woodward



Salem - October 3, 1951 - October 18, 2020 It is with a heavy heart we make this announcement: but due to the new restrictions, mandated because of the Coronavirus, we have had to cancel Jeanie's celebration of her life scheduled for Saturday, November 21, at 1:00 PM. So please stay safe and remember Jeanie with a prayer and a toast on 11/21! Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store