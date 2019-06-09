Jean L. Anderson



Salem - March 4, 1928 - May 29, 2019



Jean (91) was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. Born in Blue Mound Kansas, her family moved to Oregon leaving the drought-stricken Dust Bowl in Kansas for the lush Willamette Valley. Her family settled in Buena Vista, near Independence where she grew up on her father's farm with older brother (Luther Keith) sisters (Doris and Nadene) and twin sister June. Strong family ties from working together on the farm, picking hops and cherries continued with frequent family picnics and parties long after all had families with children of their own. Family was important to her.



Soon after graduating High School she met Harry "Andy" Anderson a returning World War II Navy man who was working at his Mother and Stepfather's store at Buena Vista. They were married in the spring of 1949 and settled in Salem to work and raise a family. She worked for a time as a receptionist for Marion County Health Department with most of her time as a homemaker. Interested in music, crossword puzzles, word search, cross-stich, reading, gardening and family camping she cared for her family with love. After the children had grown, her and Andy traveled with their trailer touring the United States. Active in Morningside Methodist Church she was a dedicated member of United Methodist Women and Morningside's Christ-care group.



2011 Andy proceeded her in death, she is survived by her son Steven (Gerry), daughter Marsha Jamison (Mike), 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th at 10:30-11 am with Services following at 11am at Belcrest Mausoleum Chapel, 1295 Browning Avenue South, Salem. Arrangements entrusted to Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors.