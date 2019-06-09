Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Belcrest Mausoleum Chapel
1295 Browning Avenue South
Salem, OR
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Belcrest Mausoleum Chapel
1295 Browning Avenue South
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean L. Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean L. Anderson Obituary
Jean L. Anderson

Salem - March 4, 1928 - May 29, 2019

Jean (91) was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. Born in Blue Mound Kansas, her family moved to Oregon leaving the drought-stricken Dust Bowl in Kansas for the lush Willamette Valley. Her family settled in Buena Vista, near Independence where she grew up on her father's farm with older brother (Luther Keith) sisters (Doris and Nadene) and twin sister June. Strong family ties from working together on the farm, picking hops and cherries continued with frequent family picnics and parties long after all had families with children of their own. Family was important to her.

Soon after graduating High School she met Harry "Andy" Anderson a returning World War II Navy man who was working at his Mother and Stepfather's store at Buena Vista. They were married in the spring of 1949 and settled in Salem to work and raise a family. She worked for a time as a receptionist for Marion County Health Department with most of her time as a homemaker. Interested in music, crossword puzzles, word search, cross-stich, reading, gardening and family camping she cared for her family with love. After the children had grown, her and Andy traveled with their trailer touring the United States. Active in Morningside Methodist Church she was a dedicated member of United Methodist Women and Morningside's Christ-care group.

2011 Andy proceeded her in death, she is survived by her son Steven (Gerry), daughter Marsha Jamison (Mike), 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th at 10:30-11 am with Services following at 11am at Belcrest Mausoleum Chapel, 1295 Browning Avenue South, Salem. Arrangements entrusted to Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now