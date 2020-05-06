|
Jean M. Esser
Jean M Esser passed away May 2, 2020 in Mt. Angel, Oregon at the age of 79. Jean was born August 17, 1940 in Silverton, Oregon to Hubert and Marie (Sprauer) Esser.
Jean grew up on a farm outside of Silverton with five siblings. After graduating from High School at Mt. Angel Academy in 1957, she attended Merritt Davis Business College in Salem, OR. Jean worked for several years for the Dean of Music at Willamette University and then moved to the Portland area and worked until her retirement at Lewis and Clark College as the student account manager.
Jean loved to travel and enjoyed camping and fishing - especially with her brothers. She also liked gardening, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Carl Esser and sister-in-law Virginia. She is survived by her brother Paul Esser (Linda) of Aloha, sisters Dolores Esser of Milwaukie, Linda Gerlits (David) and Donna Bates both of Silverton and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 6 to May 13, 2020