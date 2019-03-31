|
|
Jean Nieswander
Keizer - Jeanne Neiswander Peacefully passed on March 20th.
She was born in Duncan Az., attended Salem High, University of Washington and Portland State University. Widowed in 2001 by Frank Nieswander. Jeanne was a talented florist and owned both Flower Gallery in Newberg and Flower Peddler in Salem. She is survived by son Brian (Angie) Rossi, Phyllis Dano, Nicole May and her twins Chris and Alex McMurry. Celebration of life will be on April 7th at 2:00 PM at Jennie's home. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019