Jean Rogers Barry
February 1st, 1920 - October 9th, 2019
Jean Rogers Barry, 99 years old, was born February 1st, 1920 in Elgin Oregon to LaNorah and Albert Rogers. She passed away the morning of October 9th, 2019. Her Mother died hours after her birth and she was raised by her Mothers best friend Ethel Shelton until the age of 6 years old. She then was taken care of by her sisters and their husbands until she was 17yrs old. At that time she lived in Bonanza Oregon and graduated from Bonanza High School in 1938. She met Ed Barry in Coos Bay and they were married in Camp Sherman in 1942. They were married 6 weeks when Dad was deployed to serve in the Army in WWII for 3 years.
It was Moms goal in life to be the best Mother she could be!! She achieved that goal and then some. She was the best Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She loved working as a bookkeeper for Penny's in Coos Bay and Henry Meyer Furniture in Salem until she retired in 1976. She missed working so much that she began a new career at Custom Photo which then became Photovision. She loved her job and the Woods family. She retired at 94 years old.
She is pre-deceased by her husband and her three sisters and brother. She is survived by her daughters and son-law Linda Lewis and Lanora and John Blake. Grandchildren Stephanie Lewis, John and Crystal Lewis, Kylee and John Pedersen, Mitchell and Rebecca Blake and Molly Blake. Great Grandchildren Trystan and Marley Lewis, Cole and Stella Pedersen, and Oliver and Isaac Blake. Nieces Anna May Lofstrom, Adelen Coffin Nygaard and Nephew Tim Bullard.
She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. At 99 years old she was still active and sewing labels on quilts made by the Quilting Sisters for people that need comfort. Everyone loved her dearly. She was always a happy, positive and loving person. She made everyone she met feel special.
Our Mom will continue to influence each and everyone of us in her absence as she did in her presence. She is where God meant for her to be: Eternally in His presence.
Donations can be made to these charities that were close to her heart. Marion County Special Olympics P.O. Box 3579, Salem, Oregon 97302, Quilting Sisters % Linda Lewis, 1118 Lancaster Dr. NE PMB 404, Salem, Oregon 97301, and Willamette Valley Hospice 1015 3rd Street NW, Salem, Oregon 97304.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019